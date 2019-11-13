Kentucky State Police identifies third body in LaRue County murder-suicide

Kentucky State Police has released the identity of the third body found involving three related deaths spreading from Louisville to LaRue County.

The body was identified as the suspect, 40-year-old Michael Murray of Louisville.

KSP believes that Nicole Murray was a victim of a domestic situation back in July in which she was shot twice and died at the scene on River Road in Larue County. Investigators say after killing her, Michael Murray notified a family member and confessed to killing both Murray and 33-year-old Brittany Wilson of Louisville, before setting the home on fire and taking his own life.

Investigators said Murray killed Wilson in Louisville. They later found her body dismembered and stored in a freezer at the same home Murray set on fire.