10-year-old girl killed in Barren County crash Saturday night

A 10-year-old female is dead after an accident in Barren County.

Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call from the Barren County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance with a single-vehicle crash near the 2500 block of Coral Hill Road in Barren County.

Troopers arrived on scene at about 8:00 p.m. Saturday night.

The preliminary investigation revealed that 32-year-old Christopher M. McCoy of Glasgow was driving east on Coral Hill Road in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado.

McCoy was unable to negotiate a curve and his vehicle briefly exited the right shoulder of the roadway. McCoy over-corrected upon reentering the roadway, causing his vehicle to cross both lanes of travel and exit off the left shoulder of the road. McCoy's vehicle struck multiple trees before coming to rest.

McCoy was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.

A 10-year-old female passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Barren County Coroner. The passenger was restrained at the time of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and being led by Trooper Michael Waggener. He was assisted on the scene by Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Barren County Coroner, Hiseville Fire Department, Barren County Sheriff's Department, and other KSP Personnel.