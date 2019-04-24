Kentucky State Police investigating fatal airplane accident

HENDERSON, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after a small airplane crashed off the runway at the Henderson City-Henderson County Airport.
Investigators believe the airplane crashed Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, killing two occupants.
The runway is temporarily shut down as investigators with KSP, FAA and NTSB work to establish more information.
The bodies have not been identified but an autopsy is scheduled Thursday in Madisonville.
No other injuries or property damage was reported.