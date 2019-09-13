Kentucky State Police to launch victims assistance program

Kentucky State Police is launching an assistance program for crime victims this fall.

Officials said the purpose of the program, called VASS for Victim Advocate Support Services, is to connect victims to local resources, including mental health professionals, crisis intervention services, and legal support. VASS will station trained advocates at each KSP post.

KSP is among the first police agencies to implement this kind of program at the state level.

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said VASS will help fill a void in the justice system.

"Although, our troopers are compassionate, they must use their training to immediately investigate the crime or assist with a critical incident as it is unfolding, " Sanders said. "Having a trained advocate at each post will allow victims to receive immediate support.”

$2.5 million in federal money, along with about $600,000 from the state budget, will fund the program.