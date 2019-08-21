Kentucky State Police looking for new recruits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- As Kentucky State Police look for new recruits, the agency is hosting an open house for interested parties to get a feel for different career opportunities.
Officials say in a statement that the open house will be held Thursday at the Kentucky State Police training academy in Frankfort for people interested in a law enforcement career.
Police say there will be hands-on experiences including firearm training simulation, canine, aircraft, bomb tech and special response team demonstrations.