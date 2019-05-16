Kentucky State Police partake in national "Click it or Ticket" campaign

This year's national Click it or Ticket campaign is underway.

State police agencies across the nation are raising awareness about seat belt safety from May 20 through June 2.

Memorial Day weekend ends up being what signifies summer to most people. Traffic is heavier on the roadways, so officials say they see an uptick of collisions during the summer months.

"If we can write a ticket to somebody, and it causes them to make them want to wear their seat belts before they're involved in a collision, it could be the difference between them walking away from that collision or being seriously hurt," said Trooper Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police.

According to NHTSA, there were 10,076 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States in 2017. In that same year, 55 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night and were not wearing their seat belts.

KSP says of the 725 highway fatalities last year in Kentucky, 52.8% were not wearing a seat belt. ​