Kentucky State Police recover two stolen vehicles in Franklin

On March 5, 2020 Kentucky State Police in Bowling Green received a call from Bowling Green Police Department in regarding a stolen Nissan Sentra, which was believed to be traveling southbound on I-65.

A trooper found the stolen car in a field on Page Drive in Franklin. The Nissan was parked beside a GMC pickup that was later discovered to also be stolen. Four males fled on foot into a wooded area. After a short foot pursuit, 18-year-old Donovan D. Broyles, of Grand Rapids, MI along with three juveniles were found and arrested.

Charges include:

Receiving Stolen Property

Operating Motor Vehicle on Suspended/Revoked License

Unlawful Transaction With a Minor, 2nd Degree

Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (on foot)

Engaging in Organized Crime