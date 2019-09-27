Kentucky State Police searching for two female escapees

Kentucky State Police are asking the public's help locating two female escaped inmates who walked off a work release detail Thursday night.

KSP Post 2, Madisonville, received a call from the Christian County Work Release Detention Program, stating that two inmates had walked away from work release at around 7:50 p.m. Thursday night.

One escapee, 36-year-old Kimberly Ann Gilliland, is a white female with blonde hair, hazel eyes, is approximately 5'4" tall, and weighs approximately 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Alhambra" printed on the front, and jeans.

The other escapee, 52-year old Shelia Diana Henry, is a white female with brown/gray hair, green eyes, is approximately 5'5" tall, and weighs about 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with "Alhambra" printed on the front, and white pants.

These two females were last seen at the Alhambra Theater in downtown Hopkinsville, KY.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of either of these subjects, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or by Text a Tip via the Kentucky State Police App.

Callers may remain Anonymous.