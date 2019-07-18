Kentucky State Police seek potential witness to fatal collision

KSP investigators think the driver may have important information for the investigation into the death of an 8-year-old boy.

Kentucky State Police in Hardinsburg are asking for helping finding a driver who may have seen an accident last Saturday.

KSP say Bradley Mattingly of Leitchfield hit an 8-year-old boy with his vehicle on South Hwy 259 on July 13. Officials are hoping to speak with the driver of a vehicle that passed by the scene of the accident, as part of the investigation into the incident.

The person they are looking for was driving a late model Dodge Durango with a Florida license plate between 11:15 a.m. and 11:22 a.m. the day of the accident.

Anyone with information on how to contact this driver, or who that driver might be, can contact KSP Post 4 at 270-766-5078.

