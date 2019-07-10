Local Kentucky State Police get involved in Trooper Teddy program

The Trooper Teddy Program began in the year of 1989. It is solely based on donations from the public. Without donations and fundraisers the program would not be possible.

In the year 2000 KSP was unable to fund the program due to lack of money raised until recently and now the program is back.

Several troopers showed up arms full of teddy bears to hand out to kids at the medical. Whether they were waiting to have surgery or just waiting in the wait rooms.

Trooper Daniel Priddy said "the state police tries to be able to have this where we can give out stuffed animals to children that might be in a traumatic or stressful situation and give the a little bit of joy, maybe put a smile on their face"

Anyone can purchase a trooper bear for $20 here.

All the money raised from the bear sales will go back into the program.