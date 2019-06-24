Kentucky State Police warning about phone scam

The Kentucky State Police were contacted by a citizen about a scam phone call that they received Monday.

The person received a phone call from a man stating he had won $170,000 and a new vehicle. The caller then asked the person for $300 in order to process the winnings. After the person sent $300, an additional amount of $2,500 was requested to finish the processing. In addition to the funds, they requested the individual open a savings account, and that the account information be given to the caller.

Post 2 says this is the only report of this type of scam received.

The Kentucky State Police reminds everyone to never give out your Social Security Number or other personal information over the phone.

To report a possible scam, please contact the KSP Post 2 Madisonville at 1-270-676-3313.