KSP arrests Nortonville woman for possession of methamphetamine

On February 22, a Kentucky State Police Trooper noticed a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee improperly signal when turning on East Poplar Street.

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Jolene Devin of Nortonville, Kentucky.

KSP said Devin was under the influence and in possession of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Devin was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance first degree, and operating on suspended or revoked operator's licence.

Jolene Devin was taken to Hopkins County Detention Center.