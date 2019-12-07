Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker brings Listening Tour to Bowling Green

Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker is one of three democrats considering a run against republican incumbent Senator Mitch McConnell. The Louisville native is just in his first year as a state representative, so I asked him why he thinks he's ready to replace Kentucky's senior senator.

"I know for a fact that Kentuckians want something different," Booker told me. "They want someone who will tell the truth, that will acknowledge and see and respect them, and this has been my life's work. So before being a legislator, I've worked in every level of government. I've done community organizing, coming out of law school, working in Metro Council, the mayor's office, state legislature as a staffer. And then in Congress."

Booker was in Bowling Green Friday, attending the Climate Strike march.

He supports the Green New Deal and says some Kentucky coal miners support solar energy

"So when I went down to Harlan County and spoke with some of those miners," said Booker, "the first thing that they were mentioning was 'Charles, thank you for fighting in the legislature for solar energy because we'd love to pursue other opportunities for our families but this is our livelihood. This is all we know. This all we have.'"

Booker has set up an exploratory committee to determine if he will officially enter the race.

