Steaks, steaks, and more steaks.

Saturday was the day for the Kentucky Steak Championship Cook-off in Glasgow where dozens compete for the title and a shot at the world championship in Fort Worth, Texas.

"This is what the teams are after. They want to wear the world championship ring," said co-founder of Steak Cookoff Association.

Many entering the contest have some titles under the belt, but for others it's was a decision made on a whim.

"I just wanted to throw my hat in the ring and see how I did. I've been practicing all week," said Tony Hogan of Russellville, owner of Hogans Hogs and Dogs. "I'm experimenting so hopefully all goes well."

9-year-old Micahel Reed traveled all the way from Mississippi with his family to compete. "I like to enter them because they're fun and I just like to cook," he said.

Reed is no stranger to the grill. He's competed in several competitions and won prizes in many of them.

"I try to season it [the steak] as best as I can," he said.

The first place winner in today's contest received $1,000 and will advance to the world championship in Fort Worth, Texas in October.