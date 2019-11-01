Kentucky Supreme Court rules in favor of business that refused to print shirts for LGBTQ pride event

The Kentucky Supreme Court rules in favor of a business that refused to print shirts for Lexington's 2012 LGBTQ pride festival.

Attorneys said the owners of Hands On Originals turned down the customer for religious reasons.

One factor in the decision was the fact that an organization filed the lawsuit instead of an individual.

In the decision, the court indicated they could not determine whether an organization's rights had been infringed upon, as Lexington's anti-discrimination law applies to individuals.