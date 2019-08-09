Kentucky Supreme Court to hear arguments in Lexington Pride Festival t-shirt case

The Kentucky Supreme Court will hear oral arguments between the Lexington-Fayette County government and a company that refused to print customized t-shirts for the Lexington Pride Festival.

Lexington company Hands On Originals refused to take an order in 2012 from Lexington's Gay and Lesbian Services Organization for the city's festival. The owner said the refusal was because of his Christian beliefs.

The city has a fairness ordinance which prevents discrimination based on sexuality or gender identity in work, housing and public accommodations. The government's Human Rights Commission accused the company of violating the ordinance by refusing to do business with the organization.

A divided Kentucky appeals court panel ruled in favor of Hands On Originals, with Chief Judge Joy Kramer stating the business objected to gay pride, not anyone's sexual orientation. A dissenting judge said he thought the business did discriminate against the organization.

Arguments are scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 23.