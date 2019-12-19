Kentucky Transportation Cabinet encourages residents to register an emergency contact

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is encouraging residents to give the free, year-long gift of peace of mind by registering an emergency contact.

Emergency Notice is an online emergency contact registry accessible to law enforcement officials to know who you would like to be notified in case of a serious emergency.

"Registering an emergency contact takes the guesswork out of knowing who the right person is for officials to notify if you couldn't speak for yourself in an emergency," said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. "We want to encourage Kentucky drivers to join the nearly 14,000 drivers who've registered a contact since the initiative launched this spring."

KSP Spokesman Sergeant Josh Lawson said Emergency Notice helps first responders at the scene of a crash or traumatic situation gain valuable information quickly.

"When we have this contact information at our fingertips, it expedites the process of the on-scene investigation," says Lawson. "Oftentimes, every minute counts when it comes to connecting family members with a crash victim who has been critically injured."

Kentucky citizens with an active driver's license, personal ID, or permit can submit a contact name and phone number online by visiting drive.ky.gov and clicking the Emergency Notice link.