Kentucky Transportation Cabinet keeping roads clear after snowfall

Earlier in the week it felt like spring outside but Friday morning was a different story.

Bowling Green got around an inch and a half of snow on Friday. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 had crews out all night until the afternoon making sure roads were clear and safe to drive.

With all the snow melting and the temperatures dropping it is possible for the roads to freeze over Friday night.

"It's possible that roadways are still wet tonight, may refreeze, so people need to be aware of that for travel tonight as well as the commute in the morning," said Wes Watt, KYTC District 3 Public Information Officer. "The roadways that were clear this afternoon could have some icy patches on it tonight and tomorrow morning. So just keep that in mind and give a little bit of extra travel time so you can go at a slower speed and hopefully reduce risk."

