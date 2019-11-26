Kentucky Transportation Cabinet looking for copper thieves

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 is asking for the public's help with recent copper thefts involving roadway lighting.

Thieves recently stole thousands of dollars worth of taxpayer-funded copper wiring from KYTC lighting in Warren County. The Kentucky State Police and the Office of Inspector General from Frankfort are investigating the crime.

KYTC District 3 says stealing of wiring for lighting on roadways not only wastes taxpayer dollars but also creates safety issues for drivers while they are getting replacement wiring to turn the lights back on.

The public is asked to report any suspicious activity near lighting areas on roadways, especially at night, to local law enforcement.

Local recycling businesses are also being asked to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell possible stolen KYTC property and report those people to local law enforcement.

All KYTC vehicles and KYTC contract vehicles are clearly marked with labels and work personnel should be clearly visible with reflective material on clothing and other high-visibility attire. Any unmarked vehicles, including utility looking vehicles, should be considered suspicious and reported to local law enforcement immediately.

