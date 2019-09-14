Kentucky Traveling Vietnam Wall stops in Burkesville for the weekend

1106 Kentucky soldiers are have names on the Kentucky Vietnam Wall either lost their lives or went missing in the Vietnam war.

One Vietnam Veteran is allowing family and friends to have closure by traveling to around Kentucky bringing the Kentucky traveling Vietnam Wall.

"It's very honoring,it's really it's my therapy for PTSD. To bring these individual names to the family members and watch them walk to the wall and touch their loved ones name and the first thing they do is turn around to us with tears on their cheek and say thank you for bringing them home," said Jack Mattingly, President of Kentucky Traveling Vietnam Wall

"That's what we are doing bringing them home to each individual family," added Mattingly.

Most soldiers who didn't make it home were from the ages of 19 to 22.

For some Veterans, the memories of Vietnam make it hard to even get close to the wall.

"I have never been to that wall in D.C, I couldn't bring myself to do it. When you are in a combat zone, like I was when it gets hand to hand, things touch you inside and the post traumatic stress goes wild," said Jerry W. Mckinney, Dept. of Kentucky State Commander

58,220 members from the United States military never came home from Vietnam, including 3 young men from Cumberland County.

Dayne "Happy Trails" pears was honored to have the wall in Burkesville.

"Incredibly, incredibly the biggest honor that I've had the opportunity to do and to accomplish and I am pretty sure it is going to be my biggest accomplishment for this year. It's meant the world to me," said Spears, Post Commander American Legion 119.

To all Veterans and all current active military member, thank you for your service and everything you do for our country.

