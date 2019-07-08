Kentucky Tribe Youth Baseball Wins State Title

The Kentucky Tribe 8-year-old-and-under youth baseball won the 2019 Kentuckiana BPA State Championship during the weekend of July 6 and July 7 in Owensboro.

The Tribe, based out of Warren County, went 4-0 to capture the state title.

The Tribe will compete in the Kentuckiana BPA World Series Tournament in late July, also in Owensboro.

Byron Jones is the head coach of the Kentucky Tribe. Assistant coaches on the Tribe include Jayson Howard and Mikey Quillen.