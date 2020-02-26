Kentucky U.S. Attorney to serve on law enforcement working group

United States Attorney Russell Coleman will serve on President Donald Trump’s Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice Law Enforcement Recruitment and Training Working Group.

The Working Group will hear from experts and practitioners with firsthand experience within law enforcement about best practices, challenges, and innovative strategies to address and enhance law enforcement operations and processes, including the recruitment and training of law enforcement.

In a press release, Coleman said, “I am honored to support the President’s Law Enforcement Commission through service on this effort to explore the critically important challenges of recruitment, retention, and training of our law enforcement colleagues.”

Officials say the Working Group meeting will focus on the issues affecting officer recruitment, retention, and training. The group will evaluate how to improve and increase the enlistment, retention, and training of police officers across the country and develop recommendations to submit to the Commission.

The Commission meeting will include topic-specific panel presentations, during which the President’s Law Enforcement Commission will hear from a number of witnesses, participating in topic-specific panel discussions, who will share information about officer safety, health, and wellness needs, challenges, lessons learned, best practices, successful programs, and other information that directly address the police officer safety, health, and wellness focus area.

An Executive Order from President Trump instructs the Commission to conduct its study by focusing on the law enforcement officers who are tasked with reducing crime on a daily basis.

It also directs the Commission to research “important current issues facing law enforcement and the criminal justice system,” and recommends a variety of subjects for study, such as mental illness, recruitment, and retention, and promoting public confidence in law enforcement and the law.

According to the release, the Commission brings together expertise from states, cities, counties, and towns across the country who share a common mission of safeguarding their respective communities from a variety of threats.