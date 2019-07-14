Kentucky Water Ski Championships held in Scottsville

This weekend marked the first time for the Kentucky Water Ski Championship to be held in South Central Kentucky.

"I've competed in the state tournament since I was six," said Austin Collins, State Winner.

"The water skiers are tremendous athletes. The jumpers hit the jump going 75 miles per hour and will fly more than half a football field through the air," said Dr. Eric Kelley, who's won numerous Kentucky Championships.

It takes courage and a lot of training to water ski.

"I practice every day. I drive 45 minutes to our lake every day to practice," Collins said.

16-year-old Austin Collins has been water skiing since he was 2.

"I love every part about it, it is really fun, my favorite would jump because you get to go far, you get to fly. It is really fun," he said.

In his division, Collins placed 1st in both jump and tricks.

"It is just a part of who I am," he said.

The event was also a fundraiser for the JDRF, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

"There is a number of skiers that have it. We thought it would be a great beneficiary for us and the skiers of Kentucky," Kelley said. "We had a great weekend. Everybody loved being in Scottsville."

For more information on the Kentucky Water Ski Championships visit http://kentuckywaterski.org/r