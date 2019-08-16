Tourism is growing in Bowling Green

From the Bourbon trail to the horse races, tourists have many things to do in the bluegrass state.

Bowling green is seeing an increase in people coming to town for motorsports events.

"We have events that come into town now every year like the tri-five nationals that were in town last week and that is a fun event that is continuing to grow each year." said Beth Noffsinger, communications director for the Bowling Green Area Convention of Visitors Bureau.

"The promoters and the folks out at Beech Bend put on a wonderful show and a lot of folks are wanting to come out and experience Bowling Green and what that event has to offer," said Noffsinger.

Noffsinger also said there's been an increase in visits since the sinkhole incident at the National Corvette Museum in 2014.