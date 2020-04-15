Kentucky attorney general warns of coronavirus scams

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning people about new scams related to the coronavirus that are being aimed at Medicaid recipients.

Cameron said in a statement that scammers may target beneficiaries in order to illegally bill the Medicaid program for unnecessary services related to coronavirus testing and treatment. He says tips to avoid becoming a victim include seeking advice from a licensed healthcare provider if coronavirus symptoms occur and only using testing sites approved to test for COVID-19.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Medicaid fraud should contact the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP.

