Kentucky authorities: Pilot of small plane dies in crash

Authorities in Kentucky say the pilot of a small plane has died in a crash not far from a regional airport.

News outlets report Airport Authority Board Chair George Bray confirmed a plane downed near the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah on Thursday night.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says the plane crashed into a wooded area. He confirmed to WPSD the pilot who died was the only person on board. On Friday, Carter identified the pilot as 49-year-old Dr. Clint Hill of Paducah.

Airport Manager Dennis Rouleau told WPSD the plane was a single-engine aircraft. Airport Marketing Director Eddie Grant says it was on final approach to the airport when it crashed about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will also investigate.