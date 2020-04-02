Kentucky awarded more than $133 million for transit providers affected by coronavirus crisis

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday that as a result of passage of his legislation, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Kentucky received more than $133.3 million to assist transit providers across the Commonwealth negatively impacted by coronavirus.

The CARES Act directs the Federal Transit Administration to provide funding to assist communities affected by the coronavirus crisis.

According to FTA, $25 billion is being allocated through the existing Urbanized Area Formula Grants Program, Rural Area Formula Grants Program, and the Tribal Transit Formula Grants Program.

The funds will be distributed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

“As Kentucky communities face the coronavirus, these federal resources will help secure our critical transportation systems,” said Senator McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I introduced the CARES Act, which became the foundation for the largest economic rescue package in history. By directing these federal funds to support our transit systems, their workers and the families that rely on the systems, we’re investing in the future of our people and the Commonwealth.”

Senator McConnell introduced the CARES Act and was at the White House as President Trump signed the bill into law.

The legislation takes bold action on four urgent priorities. The CARES Act directs financial help for the American people, provides rapid relief for small businesses and their employees, takes significant steps to stabilize our economy and protect jobs, and delivers more support for our brave healthcare professionals and the patients who are fighting the coronavirus on the front lines.

