A Kentucky charity says it didn't create fake fundraising site that is named after Breonna Taylor, Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot and killed by police in Louisville in March

A charity organization that supports the police department in a Kentucky city says it wasn't involved in the creation of a fake fundraising website under the name of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed by law enforcement in her home.

News outlets report a website with the address BreonnaTaylor.com recently emerged online and directed visitors to “support good police” by sending donations for emergency responders and healthcare workers to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, among other groups.

Taylor was shot eight times on March 13 by Louisville officers who broke through her door while serving a no-knock search warrant.

Her name is among those being chanted during nationwide protests.