Kentucky church denied bid to block gathering restrictions

A federal judge has denied a Kentucky church’s bid to block enforcement of the governor’s restrictions on faith-based gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Courier Journal reports a federal judge on Saturday night rejected a motion for a restraining order by Maryville Baptist Church near Louisville. Maryville Baptist Church and its pastor filed the federal lawsuit Friday, arguing that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration infringed on the congregation’s constitutional rights. But U.S. District Judge David Hale said Beshear’s order bans all mass gatherings and does not discriminate against religion.

Maryville Baptist held in-person services again Sunday in defiance of the coronavirus restrictions.

