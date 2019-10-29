Kentucky college degrees climbing while enrollment drops

The number of Kentucky college and university students receiving undergraduate degrees and certificates is continuing to climb, but preliminary enrollment figures are falling.

The state Council on Postsecondary Education said Monday the continuing increase in degrees and credentials despite enrollment challenges indicates a strong commitment on Kentucky campuses to college completion.

Council President Aaron Thompson says higher education leaders can claim success when students who are enrolled complete their programs and have the skills needed to succeed.

Public and independent colleges and universities conferred a record 76,380 degrees and credentials last school year, up nearly 5% from the previous year and 39 from 10 years ago.

The council said in a news release that preliminary undergraduate enrollment data for the fall 2019 semester shows a 2% decline from last year, continuing a five-year trend.