Kentucky community health centers receive over $10.3 million for expanded COVID-19 testing

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today Kentucky will receive more than $10.3 million to support expanded COVID-19 testing at 25 community health centers across the Commonwealth. The federal resources, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), were made available by Senator McConnell’s Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, which he led to Senate passage.

“As the CARES Act was delivering urgent relief to communities across Kentucky, I was proud the Senate passed my proposal to invest an additional $25 billion for testing,” said Senator McConnell. “Expanding access to coronavirus testing at community health centers will help slow the spread of this virus and help Kentucky take meaningful steps toward safely re-opening. As Senate Majority Leader, I ensured Kentucky would receive the necessary assistance every step of the way. Along with families across our Commonwealth, I continue to be grateful to our healthcare heroes who stand on the frontlines of this fight to protect Kentucky.”

In addition to the funding provided by the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act has also provided funding for testing and PPE for health centers across Kentucky. To date, the CARES Act has had a $10 billion impact on Kentucky. Senator McConnell’s legislation has delivered $3 billion in relief to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities. His legislation also created the Paycheck Protection Program, which is helping nearly 42,000 Kentucky small businesses access over $5.2 billion in loans to keep their lights on and employees on payroll. Kentucky families have also received more than $2.3 billion in Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury.

Here's the full list

A+ FAMILY HEALTHCARE, LLC - BROWNSVILLE, $116,824

AUDUBON AREA COMMUNITY CARE CLINIC, INC. - OWENSBORO, $110,329

BIG SANDY HEALTH CARE, INC. - PRESTONSBURG, $550,054

BLUEGRASS PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC. - LEXINGTON, $98,329

BOWLING GREEN-WARREN COUNTY PRIMARY CARE CENTER, INC. - BOWLING GREEN, $292,684

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY, INC. - GREENVILLE, $297,214

CUMBERLAND FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER, INC. - BURKESVILLE, $1,662,724

FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. - LOUISVILLE, $769,759

GRACE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. - GRAY, $573,589

HEALTH HELP, INCORPORATED - MCKEE, $561,229

HEALTHFIRST BLUEGRASS, INC. - LEXINGTON, $443,854

HEALTHPOINT FAMILY CARE, INC. - COVINGTON, $660,754

JUNIPER HEALTH, INC. - BEATTYVILLE, $297,079

KENTUCKY MOUNTAIN HEALTH ALLIANCE, INC. - HAZARD, $141,004

KENTUCKY RIVER FOOTHILLS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL INC. - RICHMOND, $132,094

LEWIS COUNTY PRIMARY CARE CENTER, INC. - VANCEBURG, $933,994

MOUNTAIN COMPREHENSIVE CARE CENTER, INC. - PRESTONSBURG, $136,864

MOUNTAIN COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CORPORATION - WHITESBURG, $787,789

PARK DUVALLE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC. - LOUISVILLE, $392,329

PENNYROYAL HEALTHCARE SERVICE INC. HOPKINSVILLE $163,069

REGIONAL HEALTH CARE AFFILIATES, INC. - PROVIDENCE, $281,179

SHAWNEE CHRISTIAN HEALTHCARE CENTER, INC. - LOUISVILLE, $156,634

STERLING HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. - MT STERLING, $333,739

TRIAD HEALTH SYSTEM INC. - WARSAW, $234,199

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY - LEXINGTON, $210,949

