Kentucky's confirmed positive COVID-19 cases has increased to 99.

According to kycovid19.ky.gov, 1571 people have been tested.

The numbers were current as of March 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Eastern.

Warren County currently has four positive COVID-19 cases and one case was confirmed at Toyo in Simpson County, though the worker does not live in the county. According to Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes, there are three other tests pending in Simpson County.