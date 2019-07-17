Kentucky congressmen differ as Mueller testimony approaches

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify next week before members of Congress.

Two of Kentucky's representatives have different opinions on what to expect from that testimony, and the significance of the testimony in general.

U.S. Representative John Yarmuth, who represents Kentucky's 3rd District, including Louisville, said it's important that the public is able to hear from Mueller directly, even though parts of his 400-page report are accessible to civilians.

"I thought it was long overdue," Yarmuth said. "I think the American people are owed the opportunity to liste to Mr. Mueller, and for him to respond to questions about what the report actually says."

Yarmuth's statements contrast greatly with those of Representative Brett Guthrie, who represents District 2, including Bowling Green.

"My question is—when he dozens of lawyers, tens of millions of dollars, hundreds of investigators—what is Congress going to find that wasn't in there before?" Guthrie asked. "He concluded that there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. He concluded that."

Yarmuth had sharp words that differ greatly from Guthrie's conclusion.

"Any one with half a brain who reads the second volume, which is about obstruction of justice, will understand that they the president of the United States committed ten acts of obstruction of justice," Yarmuth said. "Without question."

Both representatives said they have read the full report.

You can see the full interviews with Guthrie and Yarmuth at the links above.