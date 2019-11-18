Kentucky coroner identifies 11-year-old as house fire victim

Kentucky State Police are investigating after crews found a child's body in an early morning fire Friday in Pike County.

Someone called 911 around 4 a.m. in the Stone community, reporting that there was a house fire and someone was possibly still inside.

Crews found the body of 11-year-old Ayla Eastwood around 5:30 a.m.

"The female had got out and her 11-year-old child was still in the residence, they thought," said William Petry with Kentucky State Police Post 9.

Police said Ayla's mother, Meredith Eastwood was also injured in the fire. She was taken to the Pikeville Medical Center with serious burns and smoke inhalation.

"The family, this is probably the very worst thing they could endure, I think. This is going to be a long, lasting effect on everyone in the community," explained Trooper Petry.

State Police haven’t said what might’ve caused the fire.

Ayla attended Mullins School.

"We went ahead and brought the students from that grade level into the library and we had counselors from other schools," said Principal Gary Fields. "We all went in and told them that we received some sad news."

According to the school's Facebook post, she was a 6th grader and a member of the competition cheer team.

Principal Fields told WYMT the bond between each student and faculty member is special.

"They look at them as if they're their own and they treat them like that sometimes," Fields pointed out. "Most of the students that I see or that the teachers see, you know them by name."

Her friends describe her as "the most loving friend you could have."

"That's something some of these students have probably never experienced a loss," said Fields.