Kentucky corrections officer fired after repeated violations

A Kentucky corrections officer previously suspended for excessive use of force and several other violations, has been fired over accusations he was repeatedly insubordinate on the job.

Records obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer through the Kentucky Open Records Act show an altercation with another guard preceded Daniel Nussbaum's firing from the Kenton County Detention Center in May.

Nussbaum had been the subject of numerous documented complaints. Policy violation reports reveal that in March and April he got into arguments with deputies. Before that, Nussbaum was suspended for 30 days in 2018 for violating use-of-force policies.

A lawsuit filed by an inmate accused Nussbaum of slamming him to the floor, giving him a bloody gash. Nussbaum said that the inmate had smacked his hand away, but an investigation concluded that wasn't true.