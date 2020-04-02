Kentucky court proceedings to be held remotely through May 1

The Kentucky Supreme Court has issued a new order closing judicial facilities to in-person services and postponing eviction filings. The court said the changes strengthen the court's order of a couple of weeks ago and restrict dockets, jury trials and jury service during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new order says all parties to proceedings and attorneys must be allowed to participate remotely.

Judicial facilities were closed to in-person services as of Wednesday with some exceptions. The court said eviction filings will not be accepted until 30 days after the order expires.

The changes are in effect through May 1.

