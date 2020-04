On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced an expansion of the state’s agreement with Kroger to bring drive-through testing to communities throughout the commonwealth.

One of the new testing sites will be in Bowling Green from Tuesday, April 28 through Thursday, April 30 from 8:30 am - 5:30 pm at South Warren High School at 8140 Nashville Road. Click Krogerhealth.com/covidtesting to sign up.

Kroger testing is open up to everyone who needs a test.