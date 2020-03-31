Beshear signs coronavirus-relief bill

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation offering relief to workers and employers suffering economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill was put on the fast track by lawmakers. It comes as the state deals with rising numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths linked to the illness.

The governor thanked the legislature for its quick action. Beshear says the legislation codifies many actions already taken by his administration.

The measure includes relaxing access to unemployment insurance. It also prevents a business owner's unemployment insurance rate from being impacted by layoffs due to the virus.