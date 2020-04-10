Kentucky healthcare providers receive $452 Million to combat coronavirus from CARES Act

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday Kentucky healthcare providers will receive $452,761,171 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support their ongoing fight against the coronavirus.

Today’s announcement is the first distribution of the $100 billion appropriated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide critical relief for healthcare providers. This is the most significant discretionary funding source available directly to hospitals and providers in modern times. This first allotment of funding will be distributed among more than 3,900 Kentucky medical providers and systems, based on their share of certain 2019 Medicare reimbursements. Future distributions of funding to Kentucky will follow different metrics established by HHS.

The funding is the result of CARES Act, which Senator McConnell introduced and led to passage last month. The bipartisan CARES Act, which is the biggest rescue package in history, passed with a 96 to 0 vote and was signed into law by President Donald Trump. As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.

“One of the primary goals of the CARES Act was to rush new resources to our healthcare heroes battling the coronavirus in hospitals and emergency rooms. The immediate cash relief announced today will help these medical providers fulfill their mission to care for those in need. Doctors, nurses and other professionals are showing inspirational courage as they work on the frontlines of this crisis. Along with all Kentuckians, I’m grateful for their sacrifice and dedication to protect the health of our communities,” said Senator McConnell. “We can all do our part to support the work of our medical professionals by listening to the experts, protecting the health of ourselves and our families, and looking for ways to help our neighbors in need. We will get through this crisis together.”

In addition to today’s announcement, Kentucky has so far received more than $350 million to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.