Kentucky hits record number of registered voters

Secretary of State Michael G. Adams announced Wednesday that a record number of Kentuckians are registered to vote.

Adams said a total of 3,462,152 Kentuckians were registered as of January 31.

"I encourage every eligible person who is not registered to vote to do so by April 20, the last day to register to vote in the May 19 primary," Adams said. "We have many easy ways to register to vote, including at GoVoteKy.com.. We had relatively high voter turnout in 2019, and I hope this year as we pick a President, Senator and other important officials, Kentuckians will show up strong at the polls."

Democratic registrants represent just more than 48 percent of the electorate with 1,678,538 registered voters. Republican registrants total 1,477,985, or almost 43 percent of voters, and almost 9 percent of voters are listed under other affiliations.

Complete registration statistics can be found on the State Board of Elections website, elect.ky.gov.

