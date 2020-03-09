Kentucky initiates hotline for COVID-19 concerns and questions

Your coronavirus concerns, just a few rings. There's now a hotline for Kentuckians to call regarding concerns and questions about COVID-19.

"The hotline has been set up for all Kentucky citizens to utilize, so if you have questions or concerns, can dial that number and you will be directed to someone who can help," said Sharon Ray, RN with the Communicable Disease Team at Barren River District Health Department.

Although the risk for Kentuckians is low, the state's operation center has activated its highest level.

"We have been preparing for every minute that we have had," said Governor Beshear.

In Kentucky, 21 people have been tested, four have tested positive and 17 negative. One person was screened right here in Bowling Green, but was believed not to have the virus.

"Planning for the arrival of an individual with the risk of exposure is going to be key in decreasing the risk of transmission onto others, especially health care workers," said Ray.

Prevention here is simple.

"If we're sick stay home, practicing your cough etiquette cough etiquette hand hygiene all of those things," said Ray.

With daily media briefings by the governor, and now an open hotline, officials say they are taking all measures of preparedness.

"We doing all that we can to keep people informed, provide resources to them and change as new info becomes available," said Ray.

Local health departments are not able to perform testing at the time. Testing can be done at your local hospital, and then sent off to the state health department in Frankfort.