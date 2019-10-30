Kentucky joins five states asking DEA to reduce opioid quotas

Kentucky is one of six states asking the Drug Enforcement Agency to reduce opioid production quotas.

In a letter signed by Governor Matt Bevin and representatives from West Virginia, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, and Nebraska, leaders ask the DEA to consider factors like over-prescribing patients when they set quotas for 2020.

The letter also said production quotas have been far too high in the past, adding that at one point in Kentucky the number of prescriptions was higher than the state's population.

Governor Bevin said Kentucky saw a 15% decline in opioid overdoses last year, but that the epidemic is ongoing.