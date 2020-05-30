Kentucky launches new portal for absentee ballot application

The primary election is less than a month away and Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to use a new absentee ballot application portal.

The new portal requires a voter to verify identity with a date of birth and social security number. Ballot envelopes sent to voters will have bar codes for tracking and election officials will verify that each voter signature on an absentee ballot envelope matches the voter's signature on record.

Governor Beshear is encouraging everyone to use the online portal for an absentee ballot but absentee ballots may also be obtained from a voter's county clerk, in-person or by phone, fax, or email.

Absentee ballots are treated as securely and secretly as any other ballot and can be either delivered by a voter personally to the county clerk's office or mailed back with no postage due.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the June 23 election is Monday, June 15.

To visit the new absentee ballot application portal click here.