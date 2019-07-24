Kentucky launches online tool for job seekers

The Kentucky Center for Statistics is launching a free online tool to help students and job seekers explore different careers.

The Career Explorer Tool uses four criteria to match Kentuckians with potential jobs: Expected Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; Desired Salary; Major or Certification; and Desired Occupation.

Josh Benton, the Deputy Secretary for the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, which houses KYSTATS, said the program can help make a difficult task a bit easier.

“We are excited to provide Kentuckians with a free, online platform to explore the career pathways available within the Commonwealth," Benton said. "Choosing a career can be intimidating, and this tool makes it easier for users to narrow down thousands of occupations to the ones that specifically match their interests and abilities."

You can access the Career Explorer Tool at kystats.ky.gov/CareerExplorer.