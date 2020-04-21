Kentucky lawmaker who ran for governor faces assault charge

A Kentucky lawmaker who ran for governor last year has been arrested on charges of strangulation and assault.

State Rep. Robert Goforth was arrested by the Laurel County sheriff’s office in his hometown of East Bernstadt.

The Laurel County jail didn’t provide details about what led to the arrest. Goforth is charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault and terroristic threatening. No attorney was listed for him on the jail’s website.

Goforth was a relative political newcomer when he decided to challenge then-Gov. Matt Bevin in the state’s GOP primary last year. Goforth garnered nearly 40% of the vote against the incumbent.

