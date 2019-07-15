Kentucky lawmakers consider bill to protect personal information of minors on the internet

Kentucky lawmakers are looking at a bill in response to a viral encounter a Covington Catholic High School student had earlier this year. The student's father asked the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary to consider the proposal.

The student appeared in a video from a protest in Washington D.C. He said he received threats after his identity was made public on the internet.

The bill, proposed by Senator Wil Schroder, would prohibit "doxing" of minors. Doxing is when a person uses the internet to release someone's personal information, usually with intent to invite threats, abuse, or intimidation.

Senator Phillip Wheeler has also expressed support for the proposal.

“Although freedom of expression and the freedom of the press are something we hold dear, there also needs to be some responsibility,” said Wheeler. “I think this bill seems to do that type of thing."

Wheeler also added that the bill should have similar protections for adults.

House Minority Whip Joni Jenkins asked if the proposal would apply to bullying among students.

“I’m not against this at all," Jenkins said. "But I think we need to be very careful that we don’t open up something that we don’t want to open up."

Lawmakers indicated they would continue discussing the bill in the future.

