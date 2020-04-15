Kentucky lawmakers override veto of voter ID measure

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have swept aside the Democratic governor's veto of a bill to require people to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote.

Votes to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto easily cleared the GOP-led Senate and House on Tuesday. The votes came as lawmakers reconvened for a wrap-up session amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky promptly said it will consider filing legal action to try to halt the measure. The bill would require Kentucky residents to produce a photo ID when voting, with limited exceptions, starting with the November election.

