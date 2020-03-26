Kentucky lawmakers reconvene after weeklong break

Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill to expand the attorney general's authority to regulate abortion in Kentucky.

The Senate committee action came as lawmakers reconvened Thursday after a weeklong break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Another Senate panel advanced a bill allowing consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to them.

Lawmakers were prepared for a flurry of activity with only a handful of days left in this year's abbreviated session because of the pandemic. They made special accommodations due to the virus.

Legislative staff read testimony from people who didn't attend the committee hearing on the alcohol-shipment bill.