Kentucky lawmakers take up more overrides of Beshear vetoes

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have started pushing aside the Democratic governor's line-item vetoes of state spending bills.

The action came on the final day of Kentucky's pandemic-shortened legislative session. The GOP-led House voted Wednesday to override selective vetoes that Gov. Andy Beshear made to the one-year executive branch budget bill.

The House followed up by overriding his line-item vetoes of other budget and revenue bills. Those measures went to the GOP-dominated Senate, which was expected to take up the overrides later in the day.

Wednesday was the 53rd day of the session that was scheduled to last 60 days.

