Kentucky lawmakers work on coronavirus-relief measure

Kentucky lawmakers are working on a coronavirus-relief bill.

The goal is to help cushion workers and employers from economic damage caused by the pandemic. The work comes as lawmakers reconvened Thursday after a weeklong break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lawmakers also advanced a bill to expand the attorney general's authority to regulate abortion in Kentucky. Another Senate panel advanced a bill allowing consumers to have spirits, wine or beer shipped directly to them.

Lawmakers prepared for a flurry of activity with only a handful of days left in this year's abbreviated session because of the pandemic.

